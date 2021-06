HARRISBURG – Seeking to enhance safety along the Commonwealth’s highways, legislation has been proposed that would require an update to the PA Driver’s Manual regarding traffic stops. Under House Bill 1645, the manual would include a new section outlining best practices and recommendations for a driver to follow in the event the driver is stopped by a police officer. The updated section would be developed in consultation with PennDOT, PA State Police, and any other non-profit entity deemed appropriate by the departments that focuses on traffic safety. The proposal would also require that at least two questions are included on a driver’s exam that pertain to traffic stops. The bill has been referred to the state House Transportation Committee for consideration.