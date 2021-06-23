Obituary of Obituary of Alice Kniffen

Alice A. Kniffen, 86 of Homer, passed away on June 21, 2021 at home surrounded by her family. Alice was born on October 19, 1934 to her parents the late Clair and Vera Wood. She worked in the library and was a teacher’s aide in the Homer School District. This was a career that she truly enjoyed. Alice was an avid bowler and enjoyed reading in her free time. She also enjoyed looking at the birds out her home windows. She will also be remembered as a fan of western films, in particularly John Wayne.