No To The Police State

Kentucky State Police across the commonwealth are partnering with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Operation SafeDRIVE, which continues through June 24th. The campaign aims to target unsafe driving behavior that leads to crashes between passenger and commercial vehicles; including but not limited to speeding, tailgating, distracted driving, and driving under the influence. It is part of a larger national effort to better educate all drivers on how to safely share the road with large trucks. KSP Commercial Vehicle Inspectors will also be making sure commercial drivers are following safety regulations. Major Nathan Day, Director for the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, says the campaign can do a lot to impact highway safety. He says high visibility interstate enforcement combined with safety inspections at our scale facilities will ensure unsafe drivers and vehicles are removed from Kentucky highways. Operation SafeDRIVE is part of a national campaign called “Our Roads, Our Safety”, which is run by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.