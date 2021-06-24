Beware poison hemlock in bloom throughout Pa.

Please don’t confuse cicada killers with Asian giant hornets. People living in different parts of Illinois often confuse Asian giant hornets with cicada killers. However, there are certain differences between the two species. First of all, Asian giant hornets are not yet present in Illinois. So you don’t have to worry about them because they are found in Washington state in a large number. According to Ken Johnson, wasps have an undeserved bad reputation. He is a horticulture educator at the University of Illinois Extension. Most of their species are bad and aggressive, but not all of them are harmful to humans, animals, and plants. Admittedly they can be intimidating insects, especially large ones. So it is integral to know where they are found and what the basic differences between them are.