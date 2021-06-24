Cancel
View TV Group Selects CommScope’s Manifest Delivery Controller

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleView TV Group, a Connected Television (CTV) solution provider, has selected the CommScope manifest manipulation software to strengthen its broadcast content delivery networks (CDN) solution. View TV Group’s ‘Broadcast CDN’ enables digital and traditional broadcast customers to monetize their global live and on demand content and channels more efficiently. CommScope’s...

www.thefastmode.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commscope#Connected Tv#Video On Demand#On Demand Video#Connected Television#Ctv#Broadcast Cdn#Commscope Mdc#Hls#Dash#Ip#Ott#Nvidia#Cdn#Connected Tv#Broadband Networks#Commscope View Tv Group#Success
