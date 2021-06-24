Mifflinburg rolls to win in opener

TURBOTVILLE — The talent of the Mifflinburg Major Division (ages 11-12) all-stars isn't in doubt — this group of girls made the state tournament two years ago in the 8-10 division the last time Little League held its tournaments.

However, what concerned manager Heath Stewart was how his team would react to the start of this year's District 13 Tournament Championship Series that took three days to complete.

"I was a little bit nervous because now it's been two days (to take the field)," Stewart said.

Three days, and two attempts is what it finally took to get the first game in, but Stewart didn't need to be too concerned.

Mifflinburg scored seven runs to start Wednesday's action, which began in the top of the second, on its way to an 11-0, four-inning win over Danville at the Moser Complex.

After playing an inning and a pitch on Monday — along with a postponement on Tuesday — Danville couldn't overcome seven errors as Mifflinburg rolled.

"They were obviously ready to go," Stewart said. "I think they were a little bit nervous at the start, but I think the delay might have gotten it out of their systems."

Mifflinburg takes a 1-0 series lead, and the second game is set for 5:30 p.m. tonight. If a third game is necessary, it will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

All the games will be at the Moser Complex in Turbotville.

Mifflinburg led 2-0 after the first inning, taking advantage of an error and a wild pitch with two outs before the rain came on Monday.

The game resumed with a 1-0 count on the first hitter of the second inning — Mifflinburg's Aubrey Fluman — who eventually worked a walk. She stole second and third, and scored on an error.

That opened the floodgates for Mifflinburg. Lainey Miller followed with a single, stole second and moved to third on an error.

Amelia Fluman followed with an RBI grounder, and reached on an errror — the third in as many plays for Danville.

"It wasn't our best game," Danville manager Matt Hickey said. "But we have a good group of girls, and, I think they'll bounce back."

Anna Pachucki and Brooke Gessner had back-to-back RBI singles for a 6-0 advantage.

After a walk, Maggie Rubendall singled home two runs, before Aubrey Fluman capped the scoring in the second inning with a triple to the right-field fence.

Mifflinburg sent 11 hitters to the plate in the second inning, and was by four Danville errors as Mifflinburg opened up a 9-0 lead.

"I expect that out of my girls," Heath Stewart said. "They work with the high school coaches all year long. They put in the extra time."

Taylor Stewart picked up the win for Mifflinburg, working the first three innings. She struck out seven and walked one.

Danville had two chances to score in the game, but couldn't break through. Ava Koser reached on a wild pitch after strikeout, and moved around to third, but Taylor Stewart got a groundout to the second baseman to end the threat after two strikeouts.

In the bottom of the fourth, Danville loaded the bases with no outs, but failed to score after a double play and a strikeout ended the game.

DISTRICT 13

CHAMPIONSHIP (best-of-three)

MAJOR DIVISION (ages 11-12)

at the Moser Complex, Turbotville

GAME ONE

MIFFLINBURG 11, DANVILLE 0 (four innings)

Mifflinburg;270;2 — 11-7-0

Danville;000;0 — 0-2-7

Taylor Stewart, Maggie Rubendall (4), Anna Pachucki (4) and Chloe Showalter. Jillian Lowe and Brynn Wilson.

WP: Stewart; LP: Lowe.

Mifflinburg: Pachucki, 1-for-3, run, RBI; Brooke Gessner, 1-for-2, RBI; Natalie Edison 1-for-1, run; Showalter 1-for-3, 2 runs; Aubrey Fluman 1-for-2, triple, run, RBI; Lainey Miller, 1-for-2, run; Amelia Fluman, RBI.

Danville: Lowe, 1-for-2; Maclin Hickey, 1-for-2.