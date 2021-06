Drones are becoming popular in mobile testing space for 4G and 5G networks. A mobile network or cellular network is a radio communication network having a highly complex architecture. Network components are intricately designed to meet desired quality requirements of the mobile network and users equally. To subscribers, it is not just about the ability to call, watch videos, post on social media platforms but also about the quality of the network to stream videos, post content, consistency, and availability of network round the clock. Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) always want to give the best Quality of Experience (QoE) to users. But every time they configure a network or add any new configurations on an existing network, there arises a question of whether the latest version will be able to deliver the expected quality or not.