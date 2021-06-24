Supervisor Jean Bishop Appointed To Criminal Justice Commission Sole Supervisor Among State’s 15 Counties

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ (June 23, 2021 — Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop has been appointed to the prestigious Arizona Criminal Justice Commission (ACJC.) She joins 18 other commissioners in a mission to “continuously address, improve, sustain and enhance public safety in the State of Arizona through the coordination, cohesiveness and effectiveness of the Criminal Justice System.” The ACJC leads Arizona’s efforts to identify problems and implement solutions that impact all aspects of the criminal justice system and create safer communities.