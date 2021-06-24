Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mohave County, AZ

Supervisor Jean Bishop Appointed To Criminal Justice Commission Sole Supervisor Among State’s 15 Counties

By The Bee News
thebee.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOHAVE COUNTY, AZ (June 23, 2021 — Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop has been appointed to the prestigious Arizona Criminal Justice Commission (ACJC.) She joins 18 other commissioners in a mission to “continuously address, improve, sustain and enhance public safety in the State of Arizona through the coordination, cohesiveness and effectiveness of the Criminal Justice System.” The ACJC leads Arizona’s efforts to identify problems and implement solutions that impact all aspects of the criminal justice system and create safer communities.

www.thebee.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
City
Kingman, AZ
County
Mohave County, AZ
Mohave County, AZ
Government
City
Golden Valley, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Mead#Acjc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. forces in Syria attacked after airstrikes on Iran-backed militias

U.S. forces in Syria were attacked by rockets a day after the U.S. military carried out what a Pentagon official called “defensive” airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran-backed militia groups. Col. Wayne Marotto, the military spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, an international coalition fighting the Islamic State extremist group,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust cases brought against Facebook last year in a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Juul to pay $40 million to settle NC vaping lawsuit

E-cigarette company Juul will pay $40 million to settle a lawsuit in North Carolina for allegedly marketing their products to children, state Attorney General Josh Stein (D) announced Monday. Stein in May 2019 became the first state attorney general to sue the company for its role in the unprecedented surge...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Trump faces legal and political peril

Former President Trump ’s attempts to remain politically powerful and position himself as a viable 2024 candidate could hit a big hurdle. Prosecutors in New York look to be on the brink of leveling criminal charges against the Trump Organization, according to recent reports from The New York Times and The Washington Post.