Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 5 of The Bold Type. The relationship between Sutton Brady-Hunter (Meghann Fahy) and Richard Hunter (Sam Page) on The Bold Type has been complicated from the very beginning. In Season 1, viewers watched as Sutton became involved in a secret romantic work relationship with Richard, the in-house lawyer for the publishing company that owns Scarlet Magazine. The two of them actually met by accident. Sutton was supposed to go on a Tinder date but instead blew it off and spent the evening with Richard.