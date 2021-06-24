Closing statements begin Thursday in Bringe trial
Jun. 24—Closing statements are set to begin Thursday in the murder trial of Mark Bringe. Mark Bringe, 73, was charged in 2018 with first-degree murder in the 1988 death of his wife Lori, and his trial began this week. The cause of death was a gunshot to the head, and her body was found in a wooded area with guns nearby close to her home in rural Poynette. The case went cold in the 1990s before investigators re-opened it in the 2010s, culminating in the charge against Bringe.www.tribuneledgernews.com