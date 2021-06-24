Closing statements begin Thursday in Bringe trial

(Richmond, IN)--In Wayne Superior Court III today, a Black Lives Matter protestor goes on trial. It was September of last year when a vehicle allegedly drove into a group of protestors who were crossing the street at North 7th and A. Both the driver and several protesters were ultimately charged. All of the protestors have had their criminal cases settled except for one who decided to take the case to trial. He’s Elijah Gamber. Gamber faces a misdemeanor charge of obstructing traffic. Several people who protested last year are expected to testify. The criminal case against the driver, Joshua Carey, is still pending.