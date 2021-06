Queensland’s education sector is expected to receive a major investment boost when the state budget is handed down on Tuesday. More than $540 million will be allocated for building 300 classrooms across schools in Queensland and $1 billion will go towards building ten new schools in growing communities. There will also be significant investment in health and infrastructure with $70 million going towards water security for communities experiencing drought and a further $20 million allocated towards providing safe housing options for victims of domestic violence. Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick said the numbers are “looking good for Queensland” with a decrease in “debts” and “deficits”. “That’s the dividend that we will be returning to Queenslanders through increased services, through more infrastructure, and through a larger number of jobs,” he said.