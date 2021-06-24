Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

A father's lasting legacy

By Annie Lane
Observer-Reporter
 5 days ago

Dear Annie: Your solicitation for a Father’s Day story made me contemplate my life. I have been very blessed. My biological father is still with us at 89. He was an example of volunteerism and strength. He was always involved at church and in Boy Scouts. Unfortunately, he was an...

observer-reporter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fathers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Colorado Springs, COdiocs.org

Weekly Respect Life Masses continue Father Bill’s legacy

Father Bill Carmody is the Diocese of Colorado Springs’ own pro-life legend. From his appointment as Director of the Respect Life office shortly after his ordination in 1990 until his death in 2016, Father Bill was God’s megaphone for the protection of life in our diocese, in Colorado, and in the nation.
Vinton, IAthegazette.com

Father’s legacy beams from Vinton’s glowing trail, longest in U.S.

VINTON — As a father and a resident of Vinton, Nathan Hesson left his family and hometown in a brighter place than he found them. Though Hesson couldn’t always take long walks or bike rides, the former city council member was a huge proponent of what is now a 2-mile long, glow-in-the-dark trail, named “Nathan’s Miles” in his honor. Hesson died in January at age 37.
Societygobnewsonline.com

Patrick Abankwa writes: Four financial legacies fathers can pass on ahead of Father’s Day celebration

This year’s Father’s Day is on Sunday, June 20, 2021, a few days away. Father’s Day is a day when the world celebrates the efforts of fathers all over the world. The “noise” around Father’s Day has been gaining momentum in recent times and this is good and commendable. Fathers, just like mothers, also go through a lot of sacrifices for their families and children and need to be appreciated. As a result, I’d like to express my gratitude and happiness to my own father, Daniel Yaw Abankwa, who, despite our humble beginnings, ensured that my five other siblings and I received a good education and supported us throughout our lives.On behalf of the Abankwa family, we say a big thank you and Ayekoo Dad.
Monterey, VAtherecorderonline.com

A job well done: Editor leaves lasting legacy

Connor Bruce got to meet his grandfather, John, for the first time the week before Memorial Day. Due to the pandemic, they were apart for the first seven months of Connor’s life. (Photo courtesy Jake Bruce)MONTEREY — There’s an apple tree stump in my yard. The tree, planted by the...
Ketchikan, AKKetchikan Daily News

Perspectives: Truth found in Scriptures

We live in confusing times. The 20th century saw the modern worldview give way to the postmodern. A worldview in which all truth is relative. Sources often slant events to fit their agenda. One individual’s “truth” may not be the same as another’s. In fact, anyone who claims to know truth is suspect of attempting to control another. How can the Christian find and trust truth in a culture such as ours?
ReligionTraverse City Record-Eagle

NOVENA TO ST. JUDE O holy St. ...

NOVENA TO ST. JUDE O holy St. Jude, Apostle and martyr, great in virtue and rich in miracles; near kinsman of Jesus Christ, faithful intercessor of all who invoke your special patronage in time of need. To you I have recourse from the depth of my heart and humbly beg to whom God has given such great power to come to my assistance. Help me in my present and urgent petition. In return I promise to make your name known and cause you to be invoked. Say three "Our Father's, Three Hail Mary's and Gloria's". Publication must be promised. St. Jude pray for us and all who invoke your aid. Amen. This Novena has never been known to fail. I have had my request granted. Thanksgiving to St. Anthony, St. Theresa and sacred heart of Jesus and our Blessed Mother. Padre Pio, St. Peregrine, St. Rita. Thank you also for prayers answered.
Religioncrossway.org

11 Notable Quotes from None Like Him

This article is part of the Notable Quotes series. God is wildly different from us, and this is for good reasons—one of which is to teach us humility before him. Be encouraged by the following quotes from None Like Him: 10 Ways God Is Different from Us (and Why That's a Good Thing) by Jen Wilkin.
Religionecntx.org

“It’s all grace – all gift”

This is the sermon Bishop Scott Mayer preached at the worship service before the diocesan picnic on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at All Saints’ School. Read the text below the sermon. Today the Episcopal Church in North Texas gathers together from all parts of the diocese, ranging from Wichita Falls...
Religionblueridgechristiannews.com

Sharing God’s Truth in a Subjective World

Let’s face it. We live in a world where our view of truth has become subjective. The moral absolutes that have guided society for thousands of years suddenly have become relative. What’s right for one person is wrong for another. And if we question the status quo, we are labeled “intolerant.”
Religionsimplycatholic.com

Can Children of Unwed Parents Be Baptized?

The Church’s Code of Canon Law states very clearly about individuals’ rights to receive the sacraments. “Sacred ministers cannot refuse the sacraments to those who ask for them at appropriate times, are properly disposed and are not prohibited by law from receiving them. Pastors of souls and the rest of the Christian faithful … have the duty to see that those who seek the sacraments are prepared to receive them by the necessary evangelization and catechetical formation” (Canon 843). Therefore, whether a child’s parent is married has little to do with presenting the child for baptism.
Religiondailyscripture.net

You Are the Christ - the Son of the Living God

13 Now when Jesus came into the district of Caesarea Philippi, he asked his disciples, "Who do men say that the Son of man is?" 14 And they said, "Some say John the Baptist, others say Elijah, and others Jeremiah or one of the prophets." 15 He said to them, "But who do you say that I am?"16 Simon Peter replied, "You are the Christ, the Son of the living God." 17 And Jesus answered him, "Blessed are you, Simon BarJona! For flesh and blood has not revealed this to you, but my Father who is in heaven. 18 And I tell you, you are Peter, and on this rock I will build my church, and the powers of death shall not prevail against it. 19 I will give you the keys of the kingdom of heaven, and whatever you bind on earth shall be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven."
Religionnd.edu

More of a Heaven Here

“This has to be a scam!” I thought, staring at my screen in disbelief. Social media is not typically a place where saints are made. My own Facebook feed has become a jumble of travel photos, impassioned political opinions and online quiz results that reveal what rom-com character friends would play based on their breakfast preferences. I repeat: Social media is not typically a place where saints are made. But that warm September day, I sat in wonder at a post that sought to do just that.
ReligionDaily Telegram

Faithful Living: Our lots in life are held in God's hands

I remember every now and then as a kid we would draw “straws” or take turns selecting different sized toothpicks when deciding stuff. We would also — on occasion — have a neutral party think of a number between such and such, and ask the players to select a digit to see who could come the closest in being the first to do this or that.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘She’s white. Is that okay?’ Without hesitating, my husband said, ‘She needs a home. Her race isn’t relevant.’: Foster parents adopt 3 children in 7 months, ‘Families don’t have to match’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When I was a little girl, I always wanted to be a mom. It was the one thing I was sure of. My mother died when I was five years old, and the few memories I have of her shaped me to be the mother I am today.
CelebrationsPosted by
Parade

51 Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts Dads Will Actually Want

If you’re cutting it a little close this year in the Father’s Day gift-giving department, don’t stress. You’ve still got time to get dad something to impress and we’ve compiled a list of useful, unique gifts guaranteed to please whether he’s a foodie, sports guy, grooming aficionado or jet setter.