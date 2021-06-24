Mission Washington
Dozens of middle and high school students along with adult volunteers are hard at work this week as Mission Washington returned in full swing. The weeklong community service project was scaled down last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, 95 students and nearly 50 adult volunteers – the most participants to date – are back on the job, according to organizer Aaron Miller, founder of the Dreamers Company. Most of the projects will be in Washington’s 7th Ward, including new landscaping, basketball courts and playground equipment at the 7th Ward playground.observer-reporter.com