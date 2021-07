A quick search of my inbox pulled up at least a dozen press releases and reviews from the spring 2022 menswear season that use the term hedonism. As the thighs came out at Prada, then the chests at Etro, and then the male midriff at Fendi, my colleagues and I began predicting a hot, hot, hedonist summer. The neon pantaloons from Loewe and shirtless hunks at Burberry seemed to confirm it, but as the shows stretched out, a new ethos congealed that, while still sexy, was less nympho and more au naturel.