This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Europe currently is heavily dependent on imports for food products as well as animal feed, particularly soy and corn. But that could all change, if only Europe would change its diet, adopt agroecological practices and more tightly coordinate livestock and crop growing land to recycle manure and reduce nitrogen imports. That’s the central argument of an article posted June 18 in the magazine OneEarth.