Humanity has tipped the Earth’s nitrogen cycle out of balance. Here’s how we can reduce the use of synthetic fertilizer and address climate change dislocations

In the past 14 years, the earth has stored significantly more heat than it emitted. Between 2005 and 2019, the earth’s energy imbalance almost doubled, said the US climate agency NOAA and the space agency NASA. This trend is mainly due to the fact that solar radiation is less reflected by clouds and sea ice. At the same time, the long-wave radiation from the earth into space has decreased, among other things because of more greenhouse gases.