Vaccine disinformation and conspiracy theories run wild in California among Mexican farm workers. Here’s what’s being done to address that

Oregon’s Democratic governor, Kate Brown, is expected to sign a bill passed by state lawmakers that would make illegal immigrants eligible for Medicaid. Oregon’s State Senate on Saturday passed a bill, HB 335, that would make illegal immigrants in the state eligible for Medicaid-funded medical services. The bill was approved in the House 37-21 and it passed the Senate 17-11. There are an estimated 110,000 illegal immigrants in Oregon who would be covered by the program, which would cost an estimated $100 million in the next two years.