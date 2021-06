After battling through the loser’s bracket and winning three elimination games in four days, including Friday’s thrilling 8-5 victory over Mississippi State, Texas has a chance to get to the championship series of the College World Series if the Longhorns can defeat the Bulldogs in a winner-take-all national semifinal at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN2). Texas (50-16), which lost its first two matchups with Mississippi State (47-17) in 2021, saw a three-run lead slip away in the bottom of the eighth as the Bulldogs put together a three-run frame, but the Longhorns rallied to retake the lead in the top of the ninth when designated hitter Ivan Melendez launched a three-run home run to left field off of Mississippi State reliever Parker Stinnett.