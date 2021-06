New research has shown that people between the ages of 50 and 80 who smoke and are overweight also tend to suffer more from depression than their peers with comparative risk factors. These findings come from the Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences in Leipzig, Germany, Leipzig University and the University of Münster. However, the researchers reported that the incidence of depressive moods they investigated actually decline with increasing age, although they don’t know why. The study’s first author Maria Blöchl theorized that “previous research has shown that older people are better able to cope with stress. The effects of certain risk factors, such as high blood pressure on mood, may therefore no longer be so pronounced.”