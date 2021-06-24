Cancel
Agriculture

GLP podcast: Mexico's activist-inspired glyphosate ban; Anti-GMO Twitter bots on the loose; Malaria vaccine coming soon?

geneticliteracyproject.org
 5 days ago

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Mexico seems determined to ban the weedkiller glyphosate and biotech crops, drawing intense opposition from the country’s farmers. Twitter bots that parrot anti-GMO messaging falsely suggest that opposition to genetic engineering is widespread. An effective malaria vaccine may be on the horizon, helping public health experts stem a deadly disease that continues to plague countries around the world.

