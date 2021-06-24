GLP podcast: Mexico’s activist-inspired glyphosate ban; Anti-GMO Twitter bots on the loose; Malaria vaccine coming soon?
Mexico seems determined to ban the weedkiller glyphosate and biotech crops, drawing intense opposition from the country's farmers. Twitter bots that parrot anti-GMO messaging falsely suggest that opposition to genetic engineering is widespread. An effective malaria vaccine may be on the horizon, helping public health experts stem a deadly disease that continues to plague countries around the world.