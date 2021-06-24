Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eddyville, IA

Prep softball: Eddyville 'on fire' at the plate, sweep Twin Cedars

By MATT BELINSON Courier Intern
Posted by 
Ottumwa Courier
Ottumwa Courier
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EnIik_0adiHB5Y00
EBF head coach Tony Fenton meets with the Rockets midfield to talk over things after consecutive errors in game one vs Twin Cedars on Wednesday. By MATT BELINSON Courier Intern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JL4ol_0adiHB5Y00
EBF freshman Aliya Wagamon slides home and scores during the Rockets' 14-4 win over Twin Cedars in game one of a double-header on Wednesday. By MATT BELINSON Courier Intern

EDDYVILLE — Three batters. Three errors.

That was how the night started for Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont starting pitcher Brooklyn Bettis in game one of the Rockets' double-header against Twin Cedars on Wednesday.

The ugly situation for the Rockets got even worse after Twin Cedars' capitalized on the mistakes of the Rockets, thanks to a three-run triple from Cristen Durian and a rbi from Jillian French. It was 4-0 Sabers early.

But EBF head coach Tony Fenton saw his team needed a reset, calling the entire infield and outfield to the mound for a visit. Fenton reassured to his group that they just needed to settle down and work to get the runs back as the game went on.

After Bettis secured the final outs of the top half of the inning, the Rockets went to work and would get their first crack at cutting into the 4-0 hole.

And from the bottom of the first inning on, EBF brought the heat with the bats and captured the momentum on their side.

Molly Shafer was a big reason why, with the eighth-grader going 3-3 with three singles and three RBIs in game one.

Eddyville would tie the game at 4-4 after the home half of the first off a two-run home-run for Lillie Hynick, along with RBI singles from Shafer and Faith Roberts. And they wouldn't look back.

"It was good to see us respond like we did after their first inning," Shafer said.

"Our bats are really hot right now."

The Rockets took off from their first inning troubles, scoring four runs in the bottom of the second courtesy of RBI singles from Sarah Schutt, Shafer and Roberts.

Fenton said he told his team their response was going to have to be quick, but even he was a bit surprised to see them take off one by one like they ended up doing.

"[Wednesday] we did what needed to do with runners on and that's always good to see," Fenton said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e1g7x_0adiHB5Y00
EBF senior Lillie Hynick heads towards home plate after hitting a two-run homer against Twin Cedars on Wednesday. By MATT BELINSON Courier Intern

The deficit continued to mount for Twin Cedars an inning later, with EBF plating four more runs off of RBIs from Emma Lenox, Schutt and Shafer. Heading into the fourth, Twin Cedars found itself in a 12-4 deficit.

The game would only continue into the fifth after the Rockets went up 14-4, run-ruling the Sabers and taking game one of the night in a convincing offense showcase.

Over the course of the double-header, the Rockets had 27 hits, with nine players finishing with at least two hits each.

"It's tough for other teams to beat us when we're like that," Fenton said.

Game two didn't have the non-stop run-scoring of the opener, but showed the same story of the Rockets getting timely at-bats from all across their batting order.

Roberts ended the double-header 3-6 with two RBIs, including a double in game one.

And to no one's surprise, Roberts said Fenton told the team after their sweep that a night like Wednesday will always boost confidence at the plate.

"[Fenton] said it's always good to have a game or two like that where we keep runs coming in one after the other," Roberts said.

That story couldn't be said about the Sabers, who dropped to 21-8 after being swept. Unlike the outpouring of runs, RBIs and base knocks that the Rockets had, Twin Cedars struggled to put the ball in the right spot at the right moment.

In the double-header, Twin Cedars stranded 17 batters on base and left the bases-loaded three times in their game two 5-4 defeat.

The Rockets' fifth sweep of the season improved their record to 22-5, leaving all the room for Roberts to offer her assessment of where the Rockets could end up if the bats stay hot like they did on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QoqTy_0adiHB5Y00
Faith Roberts stands in the batter's box in the Rockets' game one victory over Twin Cedars on Wednesday. Roberts went 2-3 with two RBIs in game one. By MATT BELINSON Courier Intern

"Everyone here has enough confidence to make it to the state tournament," Roberts said.

Eddyville will stay at home and face a South Central opponent in Chariton Thursday at 8 p.m. Twin Cedars will hit the road and face their Bluegrass conference rivals in Seymour on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Community Policy
Ottumwa Courier

Ottumwa Courier

Ottumwa, IA
944
Followers
123
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Ottumwa Courier

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chariton, IA
City
Eddyville, IA
Eddyville, IA
Sports
City
Seymour, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plating#Ebf#Twin Cedars#Sabers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Bettendorf, IAPosted by
Clinton Herald

Prep report: Bettendorf softball sweeps Clinton

The Bettendorf softball team defeated Clinton 12-1, 12-0 Wednesday at Bettendorf. Clinton fell to 5-15 and Bettendorf improved to 16-8. The Knights (22-2) defeated the Indians (3-16) Tuesday at Camanche. Northeast 7, Calamus- Wheatland 0. The Rebels (14-9) defeated the Warriors (15-11) Tuesday at Goose Lake. Piper Isbell led the...
Davis County, IAOttumwa Courier

Prep softball: Barker, Mustangs shut out Centerville

BLOOMFIELD — The future is bright for the Davis County softball team. The present doesn't look too bad, either. Sophomore pitcher Madeline Barker pitched a one-hit shutout over six innings, striking out 14 batters for the Mustangs during a 10-0 South Central Conference win over Centerville on Senior Night at the West Complex. Barker strung together six consecutive strikeouts at one point as Davis County improved to 15-5 during a season in which the Mustangs will lose just one senior.
Cedar Falls, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Cedar Falls sweeps East, extend win streak to nine

WATERLOO – If he hadn’t witnessed it first-hand, he wouldn’t have believed it. But Cedar Falls coach Steve Chidester has orchestrated one of the most remarkable turnarounds in the state this summer. The Tigers stumbled to a 10-game losing streak and dropping 11 of their first 12 softball games. But...
Marion County, IAkniakrls.com

Twin Cedars sweep the second Marion County Showdown

Twin Cedars summer sports hosted Melcher-Dallas for their second matchup of the season on Thursday. The Sabers took the baseball game 12-6 and won the softball game 3-1. On the baseball diamond, Twin Cedars scored early and often as they put up 12 in the first four innings of play. Melcher-Dallas put together a small rally in the sixth scoring three runs, but it wasn’t enough as the Sabers took the game. Brett Sedlock went 2-3 at the dish driving in a pair of runs. Devin Arkema drove in two runs at the plate and also got the win on the mound after four scoreless innings of work and eight strikeouts. For the Saints, Logan Godfrey and Cole Metz each drove in two runs. Steven Krpan started the game on the mound and took the loss after three innings of work.
Audubon, IAswiowanewssource.com

PREP SOFTBALL: Audubon unbeaten at own softball invitational

AUDUBON – Addie Hocker helped Audubon take down MVAOCOU in dramatic, come-from-behind fashion Saturday afternoon. In the finale of the Wheeler Invitational, Hocker’s walk-off single scored two runs off a 1-2 pitch to take the 5-4 victory. The Rams had led the entire game, up 4-0 at one point. The...
Pleasantville, IAkniakrls.com

Pleasantville Baseball and Softball Sweeps ACGC

Pleasantville’s baseball squad broke their losing streak with a doubleheader sweep of ACGC, while the softball squad also came away with a doubleheader sweep.+. The Trojans’ baseball squad’s bats woke up in a resounding way in both games with victories of 12-2 in game one and 15-5 in game two. Game one saw five different Trojans have multiple hits, including Aaron Wilkins, Jonah Schumacher, Austin McMillin, Caylor Clark, and Trevor Daggett. Game two saw Wilkins and Schumacher get two RBIs while Jake Dejoode and Trevor Pulse each had two hits. The victories put Pleasantville at 9-13 on the season.
Pleasant Valley, IAQuad-Cities Times

PREP BASEBALL: PV sweeps Central, remains unbeaten

The Class 4A second-ranked Pleasant Valley baseball team remains undefeated this season after sweeping a pair of Mississippi Athletic Conference games from Davenport Central on Thursday night. After being held scoreless for the first three innings in the first game, the Spartans exploded for 10 runs in the fourth inning...
Fort Dodge, IAswiowanewssource.com

PREP SOFTBALL: Trojans claim ninth at FD Invite

FORT DODGE – Sometimes, it’s about getting revenge. The Atlantic softball team did that twice on Saturday, and as a result of impressive wins over Ankeny and Ballard, the Trojans won the consolation bracket championship at the Fort Dodge Softball Invitational. The 16-team extravaganza was billed as one of the...
SportsPosted by
KSBY News

Mission Prep Softball wins CIF Championship

Mission Prep Royals Softball is back on top. The Royals defeated Lone Pine 4-0 Thursday to secure the 50th CIF Championship in school history. The championship win arrived following wins over Parlier and Fresno Christian.
Saint Albans, WVwvgazettemail.com

Prep softball: Hoover-Sissonville matchup highlights state tournament pairings

Three Kanawha Valley prep softball teams have qualified for next week’s state tournament at Little Creek Park, and two of them will meet right off the bat. Herbert Hoover (23-4) and Sissonville (19-4) will square off at around noon Tuesday in a Class AA first-round game at Rock Field A at Little Creek Park. The game will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the other Class AA game between Region 1 champion Oak Glen (28-1) and Region 3 winner Independence (22-14), which is scheduled for a 9:45 a.m. first pitch.
West Point, IAkciiradio.com

Mid-Prairie Softball Sweeps Crusaders

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk softball team turned a Wednesday bus ride to West Point into a business trip as they trounced Holy Trinity Catholic in both ends of a doubleheader by 15-1 and 13-3 scores. In the opener, the Crusaders scored once in the first inning only to see the Hawks roar back with 10 in the second, one in the third and four in the fourth to end the game early. Mid-Prairie cracked 21 hits in the win as a team. Nine different players had a hit, eight had multiple hits, nine players scored at least one run and eight players had an RBI. Hannah Sellers was three for four with a double and four RBI. Landry Pacha also went three for four, belting a solo homer. Dawsyn Miller was three for three with an RBI. Myah Lugar got the win in the circle, giving up four hits, one run and striking out eight.
Sioux City Journal

PREP ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan baseball sweeps West in Thursday doubleheader

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School baseball team held the West Wolverines to one run Thursday in a doubleheader at West High School. The Crusaders won Game 1, 7-1, while they shut out the Wolverines 9-0 in the second contest. The doubleheader was played early in the afternoon...
SportsIdaho Mountain Express

Wood River softball sweeps Lemhi Express

The Wood River Legacy softball squad put up plenty of runs on Wednesday, June 16, for a doubleheader series against the visiting Lemhi Express at Hailey’s Founders Field. The 18U Legacy team won both games, 27-4 and 26-3. “We’re doing well and progressing each week,” Legacy head coach Jake Hothem...
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Pella Softball Falls at DCG in Shortened Twin Bill

The lightning put a halt to a doubleheader in Dallas Center as the Lady Dutch softball team fell in one game to the hosts No. 6 in 4A DCG Thursday 9-3. Ava Curry was 2-for-3 with 2 RBI and a double. Game two was tied 1-1 before weather ended the evening early. Pella falls to 3-23 overall and 1-15 in the LHC, and next travels to the Collins-Maxwell tournament Saturday.
Davenport, IAQuad-Cities Times

Lancers and Falcons split softball twin bill

ELDRIDGE — After dropping the first game of Monday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference softball doubleheader 8-2 to visiting Davenport West and then falling behind the Falcons 1-0 in the first inning of the second game, North Scott could have folded. But the Lancers didn’t. They responded with three runs in the...
Underwood, IAswiowanewssource.com

PREP BASEBALL/SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Games from the past week

It was a winless week for the Wheelers, as Monday night, Audubon fell on the road to Treynor, 6-1. Braden Wessel’s RBI brought home Teddy DuVall in the third inning to tie the game at 1-apiece, but the Wheelers got no more. After adding another run in the fourth, the Cardinals went on to score four more in the fifth and that was the game.
Pleasantville, IAkniakrls.com

Pleasantville Swept in North Mahaska, Twin Cedars Wins Tournament

Twin Cedars’ softball squad came away with a clean sweep and won the North Mahaska tournament, while the Pleasantville softball squad was swept in the tournament. The Sabres’ softball squad took the first game of the tournament over Pleasantville by a final of 8-2. Twin Cedars then turned around and beat the host for the Championship by a final of 5-3. Pleasantville lost to North Mahaska in their first game by a final of 6-3. Twin Cedars, who won the North Mahaska tournament for the second year in a row, is now riding a ten-game winning streak and currently stand at 21-5. With the two losses, Pleasantville drops to 11-17 on the year.
Keota, IAkciiradio.com

Hawk Baseball and Softball Sweep Away Eagles

A trip to Sully resulted in a pair of losses for the Keota summer teams on Monday when they dropped a South Iowa Cedar League doubleheader. The Hawk softball team (16-5) showed off their offensive prowess with a quick 12-0 victory in three innings. Lynnville-Sully peppered 11 hits and only allowed one. Nicole Clarahan had the lone Eagle knock and Macie McDonald threw in the circle giving up 12 runs (five earned) on 10 hits in 2 2/3 innings of work. Keota is now 0-12 on the season.