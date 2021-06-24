Prep softball: Eddyville 'on fire' at the plate, sweep Twin Cedars

EBF head coach Tony Fenton meets with the Rockets midfield to talk over things after consecutive errors in game one vs Twin Cedars on Wednesday. By MATT BELINSON Courier Intern

EDDYVILLE — Three batters. Three errors.

That was how the night started for Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont starting pitcher Brooklyn Bettis in game one of the Rockets' double-header against Twin Cedars on Wednesday.

The ugly situation for the Rockets got even worse after Twin Cedars' capitalized on the mistakes of the Rockets, thanks to a three-run triple from Cristen Durian and a rbi from Jillian French. It was 4-0 Sabers early.

But EBF head coach Tony Fenton saw his team needed a reset, calling the entire infield and outfield to the mound for a visit. Fenton reassured to his group that they just needed to settle down and work to get the runs back as the game went on.

After Bettis secured the final outs of the top half of the inning, the Rockets went to work and would get their first crack at cutting into the 4-0 hole.

And from the bottom of the first inning on, EBF brought the heat with the bats and captured the momentum on their side.

Molly Shafer was a big reason why, with the eighth-grader going 3-3 with three singles and three RBIs in game one.

Eddyville would tie the game at 4-4 after the home half of the first off a two-run home-run for Lillie Hynick, along with RBI singles from Shafer and Faith Roberts. And they wouldn't look back.

"It was good to see us respond like we did after their first inning," Shafer said.

"Our bats are really hot right now."

The Rockets took off from their first inning troubles, scoring four runs in the bottom of the second courtesy of RBI singles from Sarah Schutt, Shafer and Roberts.

Fenton said he told his team their response was going to have to be quick, but even he was a bit surprised to see them take off one by one like they ended up doing.

"[Wednesday] we did what needed to do with runners on and that's always good to see," Fenton said.

The deficit continued to mount for Twin Cedars an inning later, with EBF plating four more runs off of RBIs from Emma Lenox, Schutt and Shafer. Heading into the fourth, Twin Cedars found itself in a 12-4 deficit.

The game would only continue into the fifth after the Rockets went up 14-4, run-ruling the Sabers and taking game one of the night in a convincing offense showcase.

Over the course of the double-header, the Rockets had 27 hits, with nine players finishing with at least two hits each.

"It's tough for other teams to beat us when we're like that," Fenton said.

Game two didn't have the non-stop run-scoring of the opener, but showed the same story of the Rockets getting timely at-bats from all across their batting order.

Roberts ended the double-header 3-6 with two RBIs, including a double in game one.

And to no one's surprise, Roberts said Fenton told the team after their sweep that a night like Wednesday will always boost confidence at the plate.

"[Fenton] said it's always good to have a game or two like that where we keep runs coming in one after the other," Roberts said.

That story couldn't be said about the Sabers, who dropped to 21-8 after being swept. Unlike the outpouring of runs, RBIs and base knocks that the Rockets had, Twin Cedars struggled to put the ball in the right spot at the right moment.

In the double-header, Twin Cedars stranded 17 batters on base and left the bases-loaded three times in their game two 5-4 defeat.

The Rockets' fifth sweep of the season improved their record to 22-5, leaving all the room for Roberts to offer her assessment of where the Rockets could end up if the bats stay hot like they did on Wednesday.

"Everyone here has enough confidence to make it to the state tournament," Roberts said.

Eddyville will stay at home and face a South Central opponent in Chariton Thursday at 8 p.m. Twin Cedars will hit the road and face their Bluegrass conference rivals in Seymour on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.