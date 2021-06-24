Teen faces first-degree robbery charge for allegedly threatening victim with gun

A Davenport teen has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a person and threatening him with a handgun in order to steal the man’s vehicle. DeShawn Lamont Davis, 18, is charged with one count of first-degree robbery. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years, 70%, or 17 ½ years, of which must be served before parole can be granted. Davis committed the crime in April when he was still 17.