Puppy love: Dogs are born to understand people. Here’s how culture and evolution worked together

My daughter got Bella at her dad's house shortly after the divorce. My ex even called the sweet yellow lab "the divorce dog." Visits with dad also meant time with Bella, which was great when my daughter was 8 years old, but the teen years brought work, band practice and a social life. Visitation with dad became more sporadic. Then, my ex asked if we would dog sit. Bella was a senior dog by then, and we were all smitten. We asked if we could just keep her. He said yes.