Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

China stocks slip as healthcare firms retreat; Hong Kong up

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

* SSEC -0.2%, CSI300 -0.2%, HSI 0.1%

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 4.4%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 2.2%

* FTSE China A50 -0.1%

SHANGHAI, May 28 (Reuters) - China shares ticked lower on Thursday, dragged down by losses in the healthcare sector as drugmakers retreated on concerns over a plunge in medicine prices.

** The CSI300 index fell 0.2% to 5,137.37 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2% to 3,561.01 points.

** Leading the declines, the CSI300 healthcare index slumped 2.6% by the midday break after price slumps were shown in the results of the fifth national government-backed drug bulk-buy program.

** Hengrui, Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Group Co Ltd, Asymchem Laboratories Tianjin Co Ltd , Bloomage Biotechnology Corp Ltd declined between 4.1% and 6.8%.

** Average price cut was 56% among the 251 products for 61 types of medicines included in the list of preliminary bid winners, state news agency Xinhua said in a report.

** Investors need to pay more attention to drugmakers’ overall strength given a normalised bulk-buy mechanism, TF Securities said in a report, adding that bigger-than-expected price declines would be a risk for firms going forward.

** China’s monthly producer price index (PPI) is likely to rise 10% in June, piling pressure on downstream consumers, a senior official of China’s banking and insurance watchdog told a forum in Beijing on Thursday.

** On Wednesday, two Federal Reserve officials said a period of high inflation in the United States could last longer than anticipated, just a day after Fed Chair Jerome Powell played down rising price pressures.

** The Biden administration ordered a ban on U.S. imports of a key solar panel material from Chinese-based Hoshine Silicon Industry Co over forced labour allegations, said two sources briefed on the matter.

** Hoshine Silicon tumbled 9.9% after the U.S. ban.

** The Hang Seng index added 0.1% to 28,838.96 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.1%, to 10,679.86. (Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Reuters

Reuters

138K+
Followers
166K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong China#Stocks#Producer Price Index#Ssec#Csi300#Shanghai Connect#Ftse China A50 0 1#Shanghai Composite Index#State News#Xinhua#Tf Securities#Federal Reserve#Fed Chair#Chinese#Hang Seng
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
POTUS
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
China
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong stocks end lower as materials outweigh consumer gains

June 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks ended slightly lower on Monday, as losses in energy and materials companies outweighed gains among consumer and healthcare firms. ** The Hang Seng index closed 19.92 points or 0.07% lower at 29,268.30. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.14% to 10,863.57. **...
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

Hong Kong's exports value up 24 pct in May

HONG KONG, June 28 (Xinhua) -- The value of Hong Kong's total goods exports increased to 393.8 billion HK dollars (about 50.72 billion U.S. dollars) in May, up 24 percent on the same month last year, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government announced Monday. According to figures released...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

METALS-Copper eases as China industrial profits slow, stocks climb

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Copper edged lower on Monday as slowing profit growth in industrial firms in top consumer China metals, rising inventories and low premiums sapped enthusiasm for the metal. Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) shed 0.5% to $9,363.50 a tonne in official trading....
Stockswcn247.com

Global markets lower after Wall Street recovers to new high

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are lower after Wall Street hit a new high as investors looked ahead to manufacturing indicators from Japan, China and South Korea. London and Frankfurt opened lower. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong fell. Investors have been encouraged by progress in Washington on an infrastructure spending plan. Markets have recovered from the Federal Reserve’s announcement that it might start raising interest rates sooner than expected. Markets have swung between optimism about economic recovery supported by the rollout of coronavirus vaccines and unease that the Fed and other central banks might feel pressure to pull back stimulus to cool rising inflation.
ChinaChicago Tribune

Crossing the red line: Behind China’s takeover of Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s march toward an authoritarian future began with a single phrase in a dry policy paper. Beijing, the document declared, would wield “comprehensive jurisdiction” over the territory. The paper, published in June 2014, signaled Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s determination to tame political defiance in the former British colony, which...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China Evergrande bond investors still wary as near-term risks ease

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group may have cleared a near-term debt hurdle with arrangements for bond payments through next March, but investors are still giving the developer a wide berth as it struggles to downsize and reduce debt. Evergrande’s dollar and yuan bonds maturing in 2025 are trading at...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Developer China Evergrande says debt level down to 570 bln yuan

HONG KONG, June 29 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) said on Tuesday its interest-bearing indebtedness has dropped to around 570 billion yuan ($88.23 billion), from 716.5 billion yuan at the end of 2020. The company had said early this month the debt level would drop below 600 billion yuan...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China tech IPO lemons sour investor appetite

HONG KONG, June 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Once-hot upstarts from the People’s Republic are getting the cold shoulder from investors in New York. SoftBank-backed (9984.T) Dingdong Maicai (DDL.N) slashed its planned initial public offering by over 70% read more , following a disastrous debut from rival grocery app Missfresh (MF.O) last week. Recently listed peers Full Truck Alliance (YMM.N), also SoftBank-backed, and e-insurance specialist Waterdrop (WDH.N), are trading 6% and 47% below their offer prices respectively.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Baht, rupiah under pressure as virus woes support dollar

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 * Thai stocks snap eight sessions of losses * Vietnam stocks hit record after GDP growth accelerates By Soumyajit Saha June 29 (Reuters) - The Thai baht hit its lowest level in over a year on Tuesday while the Indonesian rupiah fell to an over two-month trough, as growing domestic coronavirus cases and broader concerns about the Delta variant kept the safe-haven U.S. dollar on firm footing. The greenback hovered just below a two-month high, as investors also awaited a U.S. jobs report slated for Friday that could influence the Federal Reserve's view on stimulus tapering and interest rate hikes. The baht broke the 32 mark against the dollar for the first time since May 2020, as the country battles its worst coronavirus outbreak, which threatens to pile further pressure on the tourism-reliant economy. In Indonesia, where virus cases have tripled in the last three weeks, the rupiah traded at its weakest level since April. "There is a fear of greater disruption due to the spread of the Delta variant... the risk-off mood in the market is benefiting the U.S. dollar and hurting local currencies like the baht," said Sim Moh Siong, a forex strategist with Bank of Singapore. Thailand's central bank, which has predicted the economy will return to pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2023, said it was considering adjusting the foreign exchange regulatory framework to help the economy better cope with volatility. Recently beaten down Jakarta stocks, which slumped 1.4% on Monday, gained 0.7% to outperform their peers. President Joko Widodo said on Monday that vaccination for children aged 12-17 could start soon. Meanwhile, Vietnam stocks hit a record high after data showed the nation's economic growth accelerated in the second quarter of the year and that its trade deficit likely narrowed in June. Singapore shares fell over 1% after four consecutive sessions of gains, while South Korean stocks declined for a third straight session on concerns the more infectious Delta variant could derail the country's economic recovery. Thai stocks got some respite after eight straight days of losses and advanced 0.4%. HIGHLIGHTS ** Philippines sells $3 billion of global bonds to raise extra cash for budgetary support ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1.1 basis points at 6.602% ** Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is up 1.5 basis points at 3.322% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0313 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD % % % Japan +0.10 -6.58 -0.88 4.91 China -0.09 +1.03 -0.74 3.07 India +0.00 -1.52 0.00 13.11 Indonesia -0.28 -3.04 0.73 0.07 Malaysia -0.18 -3.14 -0.13 -5.20 Philippines +0.25 -1.05 -0.12 -2.94 S.Korea +0.05 -3.85 -0.39 14.46 Singapore -0.04 -1.67 -0.79 9.08 Taiwan +0.03 +2.09 0.16 19.59 Thailand -0.28 -6.46 0.38 9.37 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
HealthPosted by
Reuters

S.Korean stocks end lower on Delta virus woes; all eyes on U.S. jobs data

SEOUL, June 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares ended lower on Tuesday, hit by worries that a more infectious strain of COVID-19, the Delta variant, might derail the economic recovery, while investors awaited U.S. data later in the week. The won gained, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht weakens, Singapore stocks fall on virus fears

* Thai stocks snap eight sessions of losses * Indonesian rupiah falls to over two-month low * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 By Soumyajit Saha June 29 (Reuters) - The Thai baht remained near a 13-month low on Tuesday, while Singapore stocks dropped to their lowest in over a month, as concerns about the economic impact of rising novel coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia hurt sentiment. The baht broke the 32-level against the U.S. dollar for the first time since May 2020, as the tourism-reliant economy struggled against the country's worst virus outbreak. The Thai central bank said on Tuesday it is considering adjusting the foreign exchange regulatory framework to help the economy better cope with volatility, a day after predicting the economy to return to pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2023. A surge in the region's cases also hurt Singapore stocks , which snapped a three-day winning streak to drop to their lowest level since May 17. "Another wave of viral infections is hurting sentiment in Southeast Asia... with Singapore still under quasi lockdown a lot of institutional investors are turning bearish, and retail investors are following the signal," said Margaret Yang, a forex strategist with IG Group. Indonesia's rupiah slid to its weakest level in over two months as it faced a virus resurgence that the Red Cross said had put the country on the "edge of a COVID-19 catastrophe". Singapore-based Strait Times newspaper reported, citing sources, that Indonesia plans to impose stricter restrictions from Wednesday. Regional currencies were also pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar that hovered just below a two-month peak, as investors awaited a U.S. jobs report on Friday that could influence the Federal Reserve's view on stimulus tapering. Meanwhile, Vietnam stocks hit a record high after data showed the nation's economic growth accelerated in the second quarter of the year, while its trade deficit narrowed. Thai stocks were also higher after eight straight sessions of losses, while Philippine shares rose to their highest in nearly two weeks. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1.1 basis points at 6.602% ** Top losers on the Singapore index include Genting Singapore Ltd down -2.92% and Keppel Corp down -2.86% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0728 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD % % % Japan -0.05 -6.71 -0.81 4.99 China -0.04 +1.07 -0.92 2.88 India -0.05 -1.57 -0.33 12.74 Indonesia -0.21 -2.97 0.05 -0.61 Malaysia -0.17 -3.13 0.21 -4.87 Philippines +0.15 -1.15 0.27 -2.56 S.Korea +0.16 -3.75 -0.46 14.38 Singapore -0.03 -1.66 -0.87 9.00 Taiwan +0.06 +2.12 0.04 19.45 Thailand -0.19 -6.38 0.46 9.46 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Iron ore futures fall over 3% on China demand concerns

(Reuters) - Iron ore futures dropped more than 3% on Tuesday, weighed down by easing steel demand in China due to unfavourable weather and threats of market intervention by Chinese authorities seeking to cool high prices. The most-traded September iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange fell as much as...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Industrials, banks lift European shares as reflation trade heats up

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) June 29 (Reuters) - A jump in industrial, financial and mining stocks lifted European shares on Tuesday as investors bought into sectors set to benefit from a steady economic recovery, while France’s Rexel rose on lifting its 2021 sales forecast.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock markets on edge over Delta virus variant, Fed policy

LONDON/SYDNEY, June 29 (Reuters) - Global shares inched back from record highs on Tuesday on concerns about new coronavirus outbreaks in Asia undercutting an economic recovery, while investors remained on edge over the United States’ exit from accommodative policy. European stocks, as measured by the pan-European STOXX 600 index, were...
Economyamericanpeoplenews.com

China Tourism aims for $7 billion Hong Kong listing

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd aims to raise up to $7 billion in a Hong Kong secondary listing, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The people declined to be identified as the information is not yet public. The Shanghai-listed company...