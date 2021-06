KEYSER - After the first game between Keyser and Oak Glen on Monday, a win for the Lady Tornado, Keyser coach Chris Shoemaker remarked that “half the town” must have been present. Judging by the size of the crowd for game three in Keyser on Wednesday, most certainly three-quarters of the town showed up. Unfortunately, in the end, Oak Glen would leave down victorious, holding on for a 4-3 victory and earning a trip to the state tournament.