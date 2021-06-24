Cancel
In civil disobedience challenge to ongoing GMO ban, Indian farmers' union illegally provides herbicide-resistant cotton seeds to farmers

 5 days ago

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP's daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Farmers' union Shetkari Sanghatana has announced that it will provide farmers seeds of the unapproved herbicide tolerant (Ht) Bt cotton at their door steps. Lalit Patil, president of the organisation, said they will start an online registration process for farmers to help them access such seeds easily.

