When the Netflix film Period. End of Sentence. won the 2019 Academy Award for Best Documentary (Short Subject), the idea of "menstrual equity" hit the mainstream for the first time. In that moment, the film—which follows the women of a small village outside of New Delhi, India, as they install a machine and sell their sanitary pads throughout their district—became a household name and has since been viewed by millions around the world. Now, building on the film’s momentum and revolutionary nature comes the new book: Period. End of Sentence: A New Chapter in the Fight for Menstrual Justice, a timely collection of essays to help educate and to inspire period positive activism and menstrual justice around the globe by beloved New York Times bestselling author of “The Red Tent” and award-winning journalist Anita Diamant, in collaboration with Berton and The Pad Project. Both of them joined GOOD DAY LA to talk about the book and about a virtual event Michaela is hosting tomorrow (THURSDAY JUNE 17) with them for LIVE TALKS Los Angeles at 6 PM Pacific time.