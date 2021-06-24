Council hears of possible gas drilling in Weirton

WEIRTON — Efforts are underway, according to city officials, to bring a gas drilling operation into the Weirton city limits. As part of discussions during Tuesday’s informational work session with Weirton Council, City Manager Joe DiBartolomeo announced the city has received an application for gas drilling in the city. Although he did not provide details as to the company involved, he said the drilling, if it moves forward, would be located on property near the Rue21 distribution center on Park Drive.