Special Weather Statement issued for Ellis, Trego by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ellis; Trego SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 1127 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Ogallah, moving east at 30 mph. Half inch hail will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Trego and northwestern Ellis Counties.alerts.weather.gov