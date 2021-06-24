Special Weather Statement issued for Rooks by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 23:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Rooks SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN ROOKS COUNTY UNTIL 1215 AM CDT At 1125 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Ogallah, moving northeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Plainville, Palco and Zurich.alerts.weather.gov