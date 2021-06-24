Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Antelope, Knox, Madison, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 23:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Omaha. Target Area: Antelope; Knox; Madison; Pierce The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Madison County in northeastern Nebraska Western Pierce County in northeastern Nebraska Antelope County in northeastern Nebraska Southwestern Knox County in northeastern Nebraska * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1126 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Page, or 15 miles east of O`neill, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Orchard around 1135 PM CDT. Neligh around 1155 PM CDT. Meadow Grove around 1215 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include The Highway 14 And 59 Junction, Royal, Brunswick, Foster, Ashfall Fossil Beds State Historical Park and Tilden. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH