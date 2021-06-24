Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Antelope County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Antelope, Knox, Madison, Pierce by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 23:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Omaha. Target Area: Antelope; Knox; Madison; Pierce The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Madison County in northeastern Nebraska Western Pierce County in northeastern Nebraska Antelope County in northeastern Nebraska Southwestern Knox County in northeastern Nebraska * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1126 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Page, or 15 miles east of O`neill, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Orchard around 1135 PM CDT. Neligh around 1155 PM CDT. Meadow Grove around 1215 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include The Highway 14 And 59 Junction, Royal, Brunswick, Foster, Ashfall Fossil Beds State Historical Park and Tilden. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Madison County, NE
City
Madison, NE
City
Tilden, NE
City
Orchard, NE
County
Knox County, NE
County
Pierce County, NE
City
Omaha, NE
City
Meadow Grove, NE
County
Antelope County, NE
City
Pierce, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.
Gloucester County, VAPosted by
NBC News

Supreme Court won't hear dispute over bathrooms for transgender students

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the issue of whether the nation's schools must allow students to use the bathroom that match their gender identities. The court declined, without comment, to hear the case of Gavin Grimm, who has been at the center of a long legal battle with the school board in Gloucester County, Virginia. Grimm was born female but identified as male after his freshman year in high school, legally changing his name and beginning hormone therapy.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi may include Republican on Jan. 6 select committee

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is "seriously considering" including a Republican among her appointments to the new select committee dedicated to investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, an aide said Monday. Under the resolution to create the panel, Pelosi would appoint eight members, while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) would name...