Special Weather Statement issued for Graham by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 23:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Graham SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRAHAM COUNTY UNTIL 1145 PM CDT At 1127 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southwest of Palco, or 10 miles north of Ogallah, moving east at 30 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Graham County.alerts.weather.gov