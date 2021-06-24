New Mexico officials seek hazardous designation for PFAS

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is among those calling on the U.S. government to list so-called “forever chemicals” as hazardous waste under federal law, saying the move would provide a regulatory path for states across the nation that are dealing with contamination at military bases and other locations.

The governor filed her brief petition with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday.

It follows recent congressional testimony given by New Mexico Environment Secretary James Kenney and others in which they made the same request to list as hazardous perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which are known collectively as PFAS. The class of highly toxic chemicals is used in products like nonstick cookware, carpets, firefighting foam and fast-food wrappers.

“In the absence of a federal framework, states continue to create a patchwork of regulatory standards for PFAS across the U.S. to address these hazardous chemicals,” the governor said in a statement. “This leads to inequity in public health and environmental protections.”

She said having a federal framework to deal with the chemicals would provide equal protection for all communities.

Aside from the push for a hazardous waste designation, public health advocates and others have said that setting a national drinking water standard for the chemicals would be an important step in addressing the contamination.

New Mexico sued the federal government in 2019 over PFAS contamination at two U.S. Air Force bases in the state.

Air Force contractors and state environment officials both have been working to determine the extent of toxic plumes left behind by past firefighting activities at Cannon and Holloman air bases.

If the chemicals were to be classified as hazardous, New Mexico officials said that would allow state officials rather than the U.S. Department of Defense to manage cleanup of PFAS under existing state programs that are authorized by the Environmental Protection Agency.

State officials said the EPA is required to act on the governor’s petition within 90 days.

Two citizen petitions also are pending.

There have been numerous cases around the country in which the chemicals have contaminated drinking water sources. When ingested over time, PFAS can lead to increased risk of kidney and testicular cancers, low infant birth weights and other health problems.