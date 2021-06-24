Trae Young scores 48, Atlanta tops Milwaukee in Game 1 of ECF

Milwaukee lost for the first time at home in the postseason and in doing so fell behind 0-1 to Atlanta in the Eastern Conference Finals. Hawks’ star Trae Young scored a game-high 48 points and dished out 11 assists as Atlanta beat the Bucks 116-113 Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum. It was a playoff career-high for the third-year point guard and it left him averaging 30.5 points per game this postseason. He did plenty of damage from the free throw line, making just one fewer free throw (11) than the Bucks did (12) as a team.