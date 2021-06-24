Esports arena coming to Cool Springs

Blizzard Entertainment has dropped details of the next WoW Esports event as teams will fight in the Burning Crusade Classic Arena Tournament. Players will now have to go back in time and fight their way through one of the most famous expansions in World Of Warcraft history. Registration has officially opened for teams to sign up on Gamebattles for North America and Europe, with qualifiers set to take place from July 17th-18th in a 3-v-3 Best-of-3 Double-Elimination event. The top 8 will be broadcast live from July 23rd-25th in a Best-of-5 Double-Elimination event with $15k on the line for each region. You can check out more details below about how the tournament will run as this will be one of the more trying events for even the most experienced of players.