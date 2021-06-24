Researchers identify a new type of odor neuron in flies

When humans sustain an injury like a cut our first instinct is to ensure it doesn’t get infected. We make sure it’s clean and as it heals, a scar takes its place. Scars are part of life, or at least that’s what we’ve been led to believe, and it’s the human body’s way of forming a barrier between the wound and the dirty outside world. But what if scars weren’t as helpful as well all think? What if scars are actually preventing an even more incredible form of healing? What if humans could actually regenerate body parts? It sounds pretty wild,...