Researchers identify a new type of odor neuron in flies

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stink of ammonia in urine, sweat, and rotting meat repels humans, but many insects find ammonia alluring. Now, UConn researchers have figured out how the annoying insects smell it, a discovery that could lead to better ways to make them buzz off. The sense of smell is enormously important....

www.news-medical.net
#Odors#Fly#Neurons#Uconn#Current Biology#Amt#Journal
