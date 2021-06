At 8am on Wednesday 16th June, Egan Bernal met with Pope Francis, at the Vatican in Rome. The meeting was organised by the Colombian Embassy as a way of celebrating Bernal’s recent win of the Giro d’Italia, where he held the leader’s jersey for a total of 12 stages, after taking the race lead with an impressive win on stage nine. He led the race for the subsequent 12 stages, completing the race with the final time-trial in Milan. Bernal’s victory at the Giro d’Italia marked the INEOS Grenadiers’ twelfth Grand Tour win.