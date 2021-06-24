Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Wear Matching Black Suits with Their 6 Kids for 'The Boss Baby: Family Business' Premiere
The Boss Baby family meant business when they appeared on "The Boss Baby: Family Business" premiere in New York. The family was all dressed in the boss baby outfits. Hilaria Baldwin,37, her husband Alec, 63, and their 6 kids were all in black suits with matching neckties as they made an appearance on the red carpet. Even little Eduardo, who is barely a year old, was not left behind.news.amomama.com