In most cases, aortic dissection is the result of a tear in the inner layer of the aortic wall, the intima. This causes blood to rush into the resulting space, forming what is known as a false lumen, which fundamentally changes the mechanical strain on the aortic wall. In the course of an aortic dissection, this can lead to aneurysmal expansion of the false lumen, which ruptures through the aortic wall with fatal consequences. A blood clot may also form in the false lumen, which in the best case fills the newly created passageway, thereby averting more severe effects. Although the condition can have serious implications, the reasons behind it have not yet been fully explained, and it is difficult to make an accurate prognosis.