GALION — Avita Health System has resumed its volunteer program and is welcoming current and new volunteers to roles at Bucyrus, Galion, and Ontario hospitals. “We had to postpone the use of in-house volunteers in the spring of 2021 due to the pandemic,” explained Tina Martin, Volunteer Manager for Avita Health System. “Many of our loyal volunteers were at high-risk for critical illness of COVID-19. In an effort to protect them, we stopped our volunteer program and closed the gift shops. It was a challenge to operate without their daily support, but we knew it was the right thing to do to keep everyone safe.”