It was a rainy Wednesday, but that did not deter residents and local artists from attending the. June 16 Art at City Hall Open House for the “Iconic Images of Marco Island”. Since September 2020, the Art at City Hall exhibits have successfully provided support to our community of local artists. The City of Marco Island has taken a creative approach to making sure art is accessible to the community given the limitations imposed by the pandemic. With its rotating exhibits, Art at City Hall connects people to art and the artist community.