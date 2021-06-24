Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marco Island, FL

“Iconic Images of Marco Island”

By Maria Lamb
coastalbreezenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a rainy Wednesday, but that did not deter residents and local artists from attending the. June 16 Art at City Hall Open House for the “Iconic Images of Marco Island”. Since September 2020, the Art at City Hall exhibits have successfully provided support to our community of local artists. The City of Marco Island has taken a creative approach to making sure art is accessible to the community given the limitations imposed by the pandemic. With its rotating exhibits, Art at City Hall connects people to art and the artist community.

www.coastalbreezenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marco Island, FL
Government
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Marco Island, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Open House#Palm Trees#Cj#Dome Homes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
The Hill

McConnell has tough choices to make on deal

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is facing conflicting political pressures as he hits the brakes on a bipartisan infrastructure deal that could give President Biden a major legislative accomplishment heading into the 2022 midterm election. McConnell, who blasted Democratic congressional leaders Monday for tying a reconciliation package opposed by...
NBC News

U.S. forces in Syria attacked after airstrikes on Iran-backed militias

U.S. forces in Syria were attacked by rockets a day after the U.S. military carried out what a Pentagon official called “defensive” airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran-backed militia groups. Col. Wayne Marotto, the military spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, an international coalition fighting the Islamic State group, said...
The Hill

Juul to pay $40 million to settle NC vaping lawsuit

E-cigarette company Juul will pay $40 million to settle a lawsuit in North Carolina for allegedly marketing their products to children, state Attorney General Josh Stein (D) announced Monday. Stein in May 2019 became the first state attorney general to sue the company for its role in the unprecedented surge...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust cases brought against Facebook last year in a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Former S.African leader Zuma sentenced to 15 months in jail

JOHANNESBURG, June 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's highest court sentenced former President Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail on Tuesday for failing to appear at a corruption inquiry, and gave him five days to appear before police. Zuma failed to appear at the inquiry led by Deputy Chief Justice...
Reuters

NY prosecutors to indict Trump Org insider - but not Trump, sources say

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - New York prosecutors investigating former U.S. President Donald Trump's business practices are likely to issue one or more criminal indictments this week – but not against Trump himself, according to people involved in the case. Ronald Fischetti, an attorney representing Trump, said on Monday that...