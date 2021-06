Apparently, the heavy wrap on Trae Young's shooting shoulder worked. Following an 0-for-5 start from the field, the Atlanta Hawks point guard had his right shoulder wrapped by trainers at the end of the first quarter. Backcourt mate Bogdan Bogdanovic limped to the sidelines soon after. The Philadelphia 76ers stretched their first-half lead to 18 points, and the Hawks looked cooked — surely bound for a second straight home loss and a 3-1 uphill climb in the Eastern Conference semifinals.