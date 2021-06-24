Cancel
Maskless Americans returning to a post-COVID world of germs

theintell.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome call it the "summer sickness." Others say it's the worst allergy season ever. Emerging from the pandemic, hundreds of millions of unmasked Americans now are returning to a world of germs, where they more commonly mix with strangers, and reach less often for the hand sanitizer. One doctor likened...

www.theintell.com
News Break
Virus
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Allergy
Related
Mental Healthnowhabersham.com

COVID anxiety persists as post-pandemic normalcy returns

(GA Recorder) — Since last April, thousands of Georgians have called or texted the COVID-19 Emotional Support Line to talk about the stress and anxiety of living through the pandemic, but callers have different needs now than they did when the first cases arrived in the state last spring. “For...
Brainerd, MNEcho Press

Why masks could make occasional return in post-COVID times

BRAINERD, Minn. -- In 2020, mask usage became a nationwide phenomenon that could be seen in virtually every community in the United States. And for good reason. Since the arrival of COVID-19 to American shores last year, doctors have credited masks with being a primary barrier against the spread of a pandemic that killed nearly 600,000 Americans and millions across the globe.
Summerville, SCNewsweek

Saline Injected Instead of COVID Vaccine in South Carolina

A small number of people have been injected with saline rather than a COVID vaccine in South Carolina, according to the state's health department. Local news outlet WCSC became aware of the cases after an unnamed viewer reported the pharmacy where she received her second Pfizer shot asked her to come back days later. It told her the vaccine she received was "not activated." The outlet contacted the pharmacy in the town of Summerville to see how many people were affected, but had not heard back.
Sciencenewswars.com

First Autopsy of COVID Vaccinated Patient Found Viral RNA In Every Organ of Body

The first-ever postmortem study of a patient vaccinated against COVID-19 has revealed that viral RNA was found in every organ of the patient’s body, meaning that the vaccine is either ineffective or the coronavirus actually spreads faster in vaccinated individuals. The scientific report out of Germany published by the International...
Health ServicesCNBC

Health Care in a Post-Pandemic World

The pandemic has fundamentally changed the world's approach to health care. While the vaccine rollout accelerates, other treatments and procedures have had to adapt to an industry facing unprecedented disruption. We discuss the future of health care with the CEO of Novartis and find out how the Swiss pharmaceutical giant's focus on culture contributes to the development of new innovative medicines.
Public Healththedallasnews.net

Good News For Californians Returning to Work Post-COVID in 2021

Employers everywhere are preparing to get employees back in the office, and California is no different. With COVID restrictions easing, people getting vaccinated, and more treatments available for those who do get sick, it's a prime time to start transitioning staff back into the office. So what should employees expect upon returning to work?
Public Healthhealthcareittoday.com

eSignatures and Digital Documents Matter Even More in a Post-COVID World

According to a recent study, COVID-19 has raised the expectations of patients when it comes to digital health. More patients than ever are willing to switch healthcare providers over a poor digital experience. Organizations that do not invest in getting rid of paper processes risk being left behind. Embracing Digital.
Pharmaceuticalsprincipia-scientific.com

Most Who Took COVID Vaccines will be dead by 2025

Most of the people who took a COVID “vaccine” will be dead by the year 2025. The proof is now available for all to see. Thanks to the people who participated in this first ever human experiment with a mRNA gene-therapy, fooled into thinking it was a “vaccine” for a phony “pandemic” allegedly caused by the never-isolated “COVID-19,” we now know the following based on fact-based, post-vaccine research:
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Women's Healththebl.tv

CDC: 6,113 DEAD following COVID-19 injections including 576 abortions

The CDC now reports that 6,113 people have died due to COVID-19 injections, including 576 abortions with their newest release of data today in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a U.S. Government-funded database that tracks vaccine-related injuries and fatalities, reported the Health Impact News. According to the CDC’s...
Public Healthwavepublication.com

Summer water activities can be safe in post-COVID world

With the first day of summer just around the corner and hot temperatures already here, water activities are bound to be high on the list of things to do. But is it safe to go into the water in this COVID-19 era?. While there is no scientific evidence that the...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Mum of three died of blood clots after having Covid vaccine

A mum of three has died aged 47 after suffering a reaction following her covid vaccine. Lucy Taberer developed blood clots on her brain after have an AstraZeneca jab, her family has said. Lucy's fiance Mark Tomlin told LeicestershireLive Lucy, a playgroup leader, initially experienced mild side effects after she...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Public Healthmomcollective.com

Speechless {Adjusting to a Post-COVID World}

As a relatively outgoing person who has an opinion 99.9% of the time, it is a struggle for me to not have anything to say. I have tried thinking of a topic that interests me or a passionate post for over a week and have gotten nowhere. As we begin...
Pharmaceuticalsskepticalraptor.com

Germ theory denial – another favorite of the anti-vaccine world

I have been meaning to write about germ theory for years because a big part of vaccine denialism requires a good bit of germ theory denialism. Some anti-vaxxers want to create an illusion of scientific integrity by attempting to outright reject the germ theory of disease. Germ theory is one...
Public Healthopoyi.com

Scientists develop test to detect COVID germs on smartphone screens

Scientists at the University College London have developed a method to test your smartphone for COVID virus. The study was led by Dr Rodrigo Young of University College London. Phone Screen Testing (PoST) is non-invasive, inexpensive test. The spread of the coronavirus has already made us paranoid. One has to...