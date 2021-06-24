Cancel
Janesville, WI

Janesville Fire Department: No explosive materials found

By NBC15 Staff
nbc15.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Fire Department says they did not find any explosive materials on the on the 3400 block of Randolph Rd. early Thursday morning. The fire department initially responded to check a man found on the scene for shortness of breath on Wednesday night. When authorities arrived, Deputy Chief of the Janesville Fire Department, Bill Ruchti, tells NBC15 they discovered questionable materials in the basement near the subject.

www.nbc15.com
Janesville, WI
Janesville, WI
Janesville, WI
