On the occasion of the 74th Festival de Cannes, L'Oréal Paris has announced the launch of the Lights On Women Award which will honour one rising female filmmaker in partnership with the Short Films competition of the Festival de Cannes. The winner will be hand-picked from a selection of the Festival de Cannes' Short Films competition and from international film schools' short film programs. The final choice will be determined and announced by Academy award-winner and L'Oréal Paris spokesperson Kate Winslet - the Award's first Juror - during a special prize ceremony at the Jeune Cinéma dinner in Cannes on July 16.