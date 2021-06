Last year business owners wondered if there were enough customers to support the labor, this year business owners wonder if there is enough labor to support the customers, said Chris Hickle, one of the owners of Tobies Restaurant and Bakery in Hinckley. While store hours are shortened to balance the customer needs with the employee shortage, the popular outside ice cream shop is closed until more employees are hired. Hickle said this is the first time that this has been an issue since the historic restaurant opened over 50 years ago.