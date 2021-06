Florida is home to 315 species of native bees in addition to the honey bee, all of which are vital for pollination and ecosystem maintenance. In this class, we will learn additional ways beyond beekeeping to support healthy bees of all kinds in our backyards and communities. We will cover basic biology, foraging patterns, and nesting habitats of honey and popular native bees and talk about some easy ways to provide food, housing, and other important resources for bees in your backyard. We will also have time for beekeeping Q&A if that is the next step in your bee journey. This program is virtual. A link to join the program will be emailed upon enrollment.