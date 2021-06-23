Man, dog not seriously hurt in rollover on Hwy. 53 near Chetek

A pickup flew 90 feet through the air and rolled on Hwy. 53 south of Chetek on Saturday night, June 19, but the driver survived with minor injuries, and his dog was not injured at all, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department. Callers on Hwy. 53 reported the crash just before 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, after seeing the crashed vehicle in the ditch and the man trying to flag down passersby. The driver allegedly told deputies he was working on his brakes as they had not been working correctly. The man, who was not named by the sheriff’s department, did not have a valid license and was arrested on a felony warrant from Burnett County. His dog was taken to Happy Tails dog pound, according to dispatch logs.