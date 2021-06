“The Andy Griffith Show” was a gentle, good-natured TV comedy. And Opie actor Ron Howard says its particular style of comedy owed a lot to Andy Griffith’s influence. “Andy used to say that ‘even though we’re making the show in the ’60s, Mayberry is really the town that I grew up in in the ’40s.’ So there was something nostalgic about it already,” Howard told the Television Academy Foundation in a 2006 interview. “It wasn’t trying to be current.”