Dollar Up, Investors Digest Mixed Fed Comments on Inflation

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – The dollar was up on Thursday morning in Asia as investors digested mixed signals from U.S. Federal Reserve officials regarding the timeline of stimulus measures changes. The US Dollar Index that tracks the greenback against a basket of other currencies inched up 0.05% to 91.828 by 11:14 PM...

